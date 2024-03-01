Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

EE has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

