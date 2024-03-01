Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Block

Block Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

NYSE:SQ opened at $79.32 on Monday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 457.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.