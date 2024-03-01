Envista (NYSE:NVST) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.39. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

