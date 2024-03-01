DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of DV stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $58,477,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

