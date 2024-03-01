TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,033,480.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$200.52 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$204.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$181.00.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

