TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,033,480.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00.
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$200.52 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$204.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
