Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CACC. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $553.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.27. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $379.77 and a 52-week high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

