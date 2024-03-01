StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

