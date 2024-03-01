REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
REX American Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of REX stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $769.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $51.19.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
