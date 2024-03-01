REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

REX American Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of REX stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $769.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after buying an additional 1,776,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in REX American Resources by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 550,029 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

