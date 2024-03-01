Morgan Stanley Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $45.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $83.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,515 shares of company stock worth $3,623,809. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

