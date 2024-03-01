Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $117.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.73.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $101.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

