Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 219,414 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277,729 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,903,372 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after buying an additional 968,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.