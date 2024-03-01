Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price to $8.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.25 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACRE. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of ACRE opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $8,022,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 439,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.