UBS Group Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.50.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $223.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.52 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $251.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,799,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after buying an additional 371,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

