Piper Sandler Boosts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $218.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.20.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

