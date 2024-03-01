Piper Sandler Boosts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $20.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.22.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

