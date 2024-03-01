Analyzing Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) & Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Free Report) and Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Agape ATP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -594.70% -217.85% -95.20% Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $12.69 million 0.00 -$75.49 million ($0.22) N/A Agape ATP $1.43 million 19.83 -$1.69 million ($0.02) -18.35

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Agape ATP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agape ATP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pear Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pear Therapeutics and Agape ATP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Agape ATP beats Pear Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

