LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $300.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.56. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 135.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

