Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $32,076,338.70 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $32,076,338.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,422,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,964,542,761.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $31,279,156.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $31,819,057.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.14.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

