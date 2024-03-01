Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.38 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 179.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

