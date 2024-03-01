Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the zero analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,409,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

