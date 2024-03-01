Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $38.43

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 18,996.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 128,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 283,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 178,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

