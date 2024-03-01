Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT at $4.71

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get AXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTI

AXT Trading Down 11.0 %

Institutional Trading of AXT

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AXT by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

(Get Free Report

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.