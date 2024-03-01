Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 3,166

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,166 ($40.16).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.53) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.93) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.08) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.66) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,358 ($42.59) on Friday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,468 ($43.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,803.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,259.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,952.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,943.82%.

In other Experian news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.49), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,156,796.96). In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.49), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,156,796.96). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.38), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($100,552.51). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

