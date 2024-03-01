Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.27.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

