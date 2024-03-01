Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Laurentian raised Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$148.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE CJT opened at C$110.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.09. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.