Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Laurentian raised Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$148.82.

TSE CJT opened at C$110.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.09. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

