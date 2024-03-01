Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE MDI opened at C$7.83 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$6.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.24.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.960193 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

