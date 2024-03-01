Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
