Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

