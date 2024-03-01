Contrasting Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $259.05 million 1.21 -$675.16 million ($2.40) -0.45 Bread Financial $4.30 billion 0.44 $718.00 million $14.32 2.67

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bread Financial 4 7 2 0 1.85

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Well and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 184.18%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $37.42, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given American Well’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -260.63% -40.19% -33.28% Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34%

Volatility and Risk

American Well has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bread Financial beats American Well on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

