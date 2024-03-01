Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $95.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $87.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

