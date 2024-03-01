Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $37.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 266,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after buying an additional 150,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.