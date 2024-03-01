Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

