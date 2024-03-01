United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $556.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $693.27 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $695.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

