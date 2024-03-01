Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $22.50

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.