Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOVA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.15.

NYSE NOVA opened at $7.28 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 232,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

