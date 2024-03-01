Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Financial Review

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Top KingWin alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Top KingWin and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 2 9 12 0 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

Etsy has a consensus price target of $88.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Top KingWin.

This table compares Top KingWin and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $4.21 million 5.11 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Etsy $2.75 billion 3.09 $307.57 million $2.24 32.00

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A Etsy 11.19% -70.75% 15.05%

Summary

Etsy beats Top KingWin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.