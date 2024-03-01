Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,100.00 at Susquehanna

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,697.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,468.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,575.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3,261.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 175.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

