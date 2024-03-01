Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 576,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 89,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 641,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,771 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

