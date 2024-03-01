Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 576,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 89,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 641,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,771 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.