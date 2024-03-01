Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $7.11 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

