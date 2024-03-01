Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Docebo stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. Docebo has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 605.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

