ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 141.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 90.88. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

