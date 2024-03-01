KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) vs. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Head-To-Head Review

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PubMatic and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $267.01 million 3.98 $28.70 million $0.15 139.60 KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.04 -$43.17 million ($0.60) -0.51

This table compares PubMatic and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 3.33% 3.29% 1.65% KLDiscovery -7.38% -96.77% -4.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats KLDiscovery on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics. In addition, it offers Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace; pubmatic SSP for publishers and buyers; and connect for publishers and buyers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

