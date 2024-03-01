JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $179.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $185.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $186.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

