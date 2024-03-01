Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after buying an additional 10,686,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.