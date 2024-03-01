National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $59.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

