Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 5.4 %

MRNA stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.