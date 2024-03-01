Barclays Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $213.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $214.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.33.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $164.00 on Monday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

