Barclays Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $61.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $54.81 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 171.29 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.