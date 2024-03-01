Barrick Gold’s (GOLD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

