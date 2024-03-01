CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$79.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.40.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$69.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$71.58.

In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total value of C$3,626,595.00. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

